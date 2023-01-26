The country’s top athletics body has also stepped into the contentious issue which could see 133 buildings transferred from council ownership and, if there is no community transfer or sale, then they may be demolished.

Falkirk Council has said that it has a budget gap of £67 million to plug and says it simply cannot afford to keep facilities open – many of which are in need of major renovation. They include the Grangemouth Stadium, Stenhousemuir Gym, Bo’ness Recreation Centre and Polmonthill Ski Centre, as well as many community halls regularly used by sports groups.

Hours before the consultation closes, Colin Hutchsion, scottishathletics chief executive, said they were particularly “concerned” about the future of Grangemouth Stadium.

He said: "I think what we need to remember in terms of possible asset transfer is that an athletics stadium is hugely different from a community hall. It is a major sporting hub which is vital for national and local athletics and the likelihood of a community group being able to take that on is extremely slim.

‘So we need to all work together to ensure the future of the stadium and the venue."

Urging people to fill in the online survey, he added: “It is a competition venue nationally and locally; it is key for training in a local context for clubs and groups; and we’ve education taking place there with courses for coaches and officials.

“When you look at a map of Scotland, there are 2.8 million people within an hour’s travel from Grangemouth. So as our most regular national championship venue in recent years it has huge importance for track and field. It’s vital it is retained for years to come.”

Grangemouth received the track from the 2014 Commonwealth Games after it was taken up from Hampden

Following the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the athletics track from Hampden Park was relocated to Grangemouth Stadium.

Top athlete Eilish McColgan has said "it is absolutely crucial that Grangemouth is saved", adding she believes it is the venue where she first represented Scotland.

"It must be saved because it is so important for track and field in Scotland," said McColgan, the 10,000m Commonwealth champion.

"So many memories from my early years in the sport happened at Grangemouth. Competing at Grangemouth is a right of passage for future Olympians or Commonwealth Games athletes. We don't have enough facilities in Scotland.

"I think it is absolutely crucial that Grangemouth is saved and we can help continue the current momentum in our sport.”

There is a major major Scottish Championships held at Grangemouth every year with athletics officials saying the venue has all they need for top class events.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Currently we own too many buildings that are ageing, in poor condition and require investment of around £200 million to avoid unexpected closures, money we simply do not have.

“Many of the buildings are also not energy efficient and keeping them would prevent the council from achieving its climate change targets. That is why councillors have agreed in principle to make 133 council-owned buildings available for transfer to communities.”