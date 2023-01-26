And the welcome was far from warm for the council officials dispatched to “engage” with the community on proposals to sell off 133 buildings.

The tenth such meeting staged across the district, it was also – according to the officials themselves – one of the most highly-charged.

Head of invest Paul Kettrick, who took up post nine months ago and is overseeing the property portfolio being sold off, got a taste of things to come when he listed, along with the public toilets in Blackness, the seven Bo’ness properties up for the chop – being booed when he mentioned the town’s recreation centre.

Officials were left in little doubt that the community wants the council to retain Bo'ness Recreation Centre.

Throughout the event, the audience heckled the officials to give them answers as to why the recreation centre had been included on the list – and how the council expected a community group to take on what Mr Kettrick admitted was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, and, therefore, arguably most complicated property in the 133-strong portfolio.

It’s for that reason the centre is in the final phase of properties to be sold off but that still only leaves two years to find a solution to a very large problem – and one which the community feels really should be delivered by the local authority.

The mood didn’t improve much when, during the preamble, Mr Kettrick explained that, should no community asset transfer be agreed, the buildings would be put up for sale or lease. Should any buildings still fail to attract any interest, they will be bulldozed and the ground seeded over – the land would subsequently be sold, with proceeds going back to the council or common good funds.

Trying to sell the Academy’s pool and hall as an alternative to the neighbouring recreation centre, along with facilities at other schools, backfired spectacularly too – the fact everyone had to be out of the hall by the stroke of 9pm that evening cemented problems the community envisage with that plan.

More than 200 people attended the meeting in Bo'ness Academy on Tuesday night to send a very clear message to Falkirk Council.

And the fact that the Class of 98 high school will return to council ownership in two years time did little to quell fears either.

One local lady, who regularly uses the recreation centre’s pool, explained why the Academy was not a suitable substitute. She said: “Speaking for the swimmers, I can tell you that not all swimming pols are created equal.

"The pool at the recreation centre is larger and deeper and can be used for many more activities than the pool at the Academy. The Academy pool would not be available all day, every day either – it’s no substitute for the facilities on offer next door.

"We have also heard that there’s been a lack of investment and the recreation centre is subsidised by the council. Are we in a position here that a community asset transfer is even viable? What work has been done to determine its viability?”

Mr Kettrick stated that a £6 million fund had been laid aside by the council to assist community groups with transfers; however, he also admitted a specific viability study for the recreation centre had not been done.

Getting down to the nitty-gritty of the decision making process was also high on the agenda for many.

One man asked why the Mariner Centre in Camelon, with a population of 4000, was saved while the recreation centre, with a 16,000 population and 400 new houses on the way, was losing its only sports facility.

The answer was clear – it’s a numbers game. The Bo’ness facility is subsidised to the tune of £950,000 by the council, while the Mariner Centre is subsidised to the tune of £800,000. That means, when you take into account user numbers, a council subsidy of £1.65 at the Camelon facility for every visitor, compared to £4 to £5 at the recreation centre.

Mr Kettrick added: “In quarter two of 2022-23, there were 26,897 admissions at the recreation centre compared to 82,575 at the Mariner Centre.”

One lady, who volunteers on a charitable board, asked why the community was being asked to take on such a mammoth task.

"The council has so many different departments, including health and safety,” she said. “No community group is going to want to take on that kind of liability. And the decisions they would have to make should not weigh on trustees and volunteers.”

Another female centre user who had written to the Scottish Government to air her concerns had received a reply from the Active Scotland Division.

Reading from its reply, she said: “It is the responsibility of local authorities, under the local government and planning act 1982, to ensure that there is adequate provision for recreation, sporting, cultural and social activities in local communities.”

The audience warmly applauded that but the largest round of applause was given to the last member of the public to speak at the event.

Stating that he had lived in the town since 1966, a date which resulted in one of the only laughs of the evening, the elder statesman said: “I have lived in Bo’ness since 1966, under three councils, and what we have heard here tonight from everyone in this hall is that this town has been short-changed by every one of them.

"We don’t want to consult with you over the closure of the recreation centre. We want you to go away with the message that it’s our centre and we want to keep it open.

"Do what you will with your other buildings but leave our recreation centre alone.”

Mr Kettrick said the feedback from residents would be included in the report to councillors, being drafted ahead of the final decisions being made at a full council meeting on March 29.

He added: “We do have ears and we do hear what you’ve said tonight. We will take on board all the feedback. We know it’s an emotive subject; the Bo'ness community does not want to lose the recreation centre.”

Individuals and groups who were unable to attend the meeting still have time to have their say by emailing [email protected]