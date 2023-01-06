Stenhousemuir Gym is one of 133 buildings across the district whose future is currently under review as part of a radical proposal being put forward by the local authority. It plans, agreed by councillors last month, will see the properties close or transfer out of council ownership over the next three years in a bid to save money.

But users of the the gym are unhappy at the decision and want to ensure that it stays open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Blackwood launched a change.org petition three days ago and already 848 people have signed it.

The Falkirk Council-run Stenhousemuir Gym

He points out that it is the best used council-run gym and, as well as adults, it is used by hundreds of high school pupils to keep fit and health.

Council documents show that the lease of the King Street building is up in 2025 and, as part of the second phase of the property review, the plan would be for it to close in April 2025 if no-one else comes along to run it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is understood that the council is currently carrying out work to upgrade showers in the gym.

In 2021/22 there were 85,562 people who used the Stenhousemuir gym, compared to 66,030 at the Mariner Centre in Camelon, 62,730 at Grangemouth and 26,909 at Bo’ness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stenhousemuir Gym in King Street

The first half of 2022/23 saw 45,301 use Stenhousemuir, 35,696 at the Mariner, 34,729 at Grangemouth and 14,461 at Bo’ness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Bo’ness Recreation Centre is one of the buildings under threat along with Polmont Ski Centre, and Carron Gymnastics Centre, as well as all of the district’s community centres and sports pavilions.

When the decision was taken, the SNP administration said the council simply cannot afford to maintain as many buildings as it currently owns, with the 133 affected properties making up just 15 per cent of council-owned property. Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “We have too much property – it’s expensive, in poor condition, under-utilised, not energy efficient and not fit for modern service delivery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that over a sustained period of time there had been a lack of investment in the estate and repairs and maintenance required now to bring it up to scratch would be around £200 million. “We cannot allow to continue further delay and rising costs,” she told the meeting.

The council says it simply cannot afford the level of subsidy that its leisure facilities get – almost double the Scottish average, according to benchmarking figures. And given the £69 million gap it is facing over the next four years “we have run out of options”, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers interested in helping to save council buildings from closure are being invited to find out more at a series of in-person meetings this month.

The public meetings are being held in addition to an online survey asking residents across the district for their views on what should happen to the properties. The one in Stenhousemuir takes place in the library on Friday, January 20 from noon to 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad