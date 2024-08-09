Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A councillor has announced that he has resigned from Falkirk Council.

Euan Stainbank was elected as the MP for Falkirk on July 5 and has now officially stood down as a councillor.

In his letter sent today to Colin Moodie, the council’s chief governance officer, he wrote that he was resigning “with immediate effect” as an elected member for the Falkirk South ward.

In his letter, he said: "Since being elected to serve the people of Falkirk South in May 2022 I have worked determinately to represent the views of my neighbours in a time in which our council and councils across Scotland and the United Kingdom have faced significant and disproportionate financial pressures. My experience in local government will shape my belief that negative trends must be reversed and that services are always better delivered close to where people live, work and learn.

"The work of council officers has been resolute and outstanding in this wider financial context, and while I have never wavered from expressing my opinion about different directions we should take, I do not doubt their determination to support and improve lives in the Falkirk area. I would like to thank all the council officers for the work that they do.

“I entered the council as its youngest elected member and I’m proud of the strikes the council has taken to listen and engage more with our younger people. I’m looking forward to working with officials and councillors in my new capacity.”

The date for a by-election in Falkirk South has still to be announced.