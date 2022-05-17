Falkirk Council: Proposals to increase taxi fares

If agreed, the changes will include a “Flag fall” for the first 880 yards or 293.3 seconds rising from £2.50 to £3 or a combination of time and distance; the “Distance Charge” beyond the first 880 yards would rising from £1.96 per mile to £2.07 per mile.

Members of the trade have already been asked for their views and the public consultation will close on June 12.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Taxi tariffs are reviewed every 18 months and the proposed changes are currently available on our website. The deadline for any comments is June 12 with the new taxi tariff will be in place by August 31, 2022.”

Falkirk Council are consulting on proposed taxi fare increases

Previously, Falkirk councillors agreed to bring forward the lengthy process that needs to be followed to raise taxi fares, in a bid to help the trade which is now being hit with massive hikes in fuel costs.

Taxi tariffs are set by the council in a legal process that usually takes months of research and consultation – but spiralling prices at the pumps have meant that drivers cannot wait that long to raise their prices.

Falkirk Council’s executive agreed on Tuesday that a quicker timeline was necessary, although the process still needs to be followed, including consultation.