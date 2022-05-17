Falkirk Science Festival: STEM at The Helix returns

The day that led to the creation of the Falkirk Science Festival returned to the Great Lawn, offering visitors the chance to learn all about science and have some fun.
Among the activities to take part in on the day were rocket launching, robot programming, animal encounters, a Lego challenge, the chance to build a bridge and even get a tattoo.
Audiences also gathered in the live tent for shows by Eureka, ThinkScience and Science Ceilidh.
The event was one of many currently taking place across the district for this year’s science festival.
For full details of what’s still to take place before the festival closes on May 21, click here.