Developer gets go ahead for new play areas in Kinnaird Village

Kinnaird Village

Some members of the community - led by Kinnaird Village and the Inches residents' association - had been unimpressed with the initial plans for two parks suitable for toddlers.

They told housebuilders, Cala Homes, that the estate has plenty of parks that are suitable for very young children - but they desperately needed better play equipment for older children.

After listening to the pleas, Cala agreed to revise its plans and, this week, the latest version was given approval by Falkirk Council's planning department.

The new areas, which will be landscaped, were earmarked to be part of the open space provision in the original masterplan for the Bellsdyke and Kinnaird development.

However, the residents' association says that while this is a step forward, they still have no facilities for older children and teenagers.

They are now looking at how to get more for these age groups to do in Kinnaird Village.

In particular the residents' association is hoping that they will be allowed to take over a piece of land behind the primary school that can be used for community purposes.

Previously, a survey by the residents' association showed that there is a high demand among locals for better facilities for all ages.

It also showed that 185 of the people who responded said that they would be willing to support a community-led initiative, either by helping with fundraising or through volunteering.

