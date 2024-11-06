An investigation into how a report highlighting safety fears for Bo’ness Recreation Centre’s swimming pool was overlooked for five years is now almost complete.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Falkirk Council’s audit committee heard last week that a draft of the internal audit report has now been written and they have been assured it will be ready for the next time the committee meets.

The review was ordered in March by the director of place services, Malcolm Bennie, amid a row over the council’s decision to close Bo’ness Recreation Centre earlier than had been expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation by auditors aims to establish how a Falkirk Council report from 2019 – which appears to have raised major concerns about the dangerous state of Bo’ness Recreation Centre – was overlooked.

Protesters campaigned to save Bo'ness Recreation Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

The issue was raised by councillor Brian McCabe, who said he was very concerned to hear about the five-year-old report – discovered by officers – which highlighted safety fears about the condition of the centre’s swimming pool.

The 2019 report was written when the centre was managed by Falkirk Community Trust and was discovered by council officers who had not been aware of its existence.

It stated: “In view of the hazard to the public and the increased risk caused by the weakened corner of the structure, it is my opinion that the swimming pool should be closed and drained as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bennie told members he shared concerns such a major report could have been overlooked and said he had referred the matter to the council’s internal audit team to look into the circumstances.

At this week’s audit committee, the convener, Councillor Margaret Anslow, asked when members could expect to see the result of the investigation.

Audit manager Isabel Wright told the meeting that the review had taken longer than expected as many of those involved no longer work for Falkirk Council.

She said: “Trying to get that information has been by every means possible to make sure that we are building up the full picture of what happened, so when we present our findings they are as accurate as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wright said that more than 12 interviews had been conducted with people and there had been “a lot of information to sift through”.

She said: “I would expect you would definitely have something coming back to the next committee.”