Falkirk property: Remarkable detached villa with 10 bedrooms, 9 en-suites and huge gardens, including summer house with bar and hot tub

The original period Thornville House is formed over two levels and comprises sitting room, dining room, office/media room, all with fine period features, kitchen, and WC on the ground floor, while the upper level has been re-modelled to provide four double sized bedrooms, all with en-suite shower rooms.

Two wings were added to the property at a later date, with the west wing, which comprises reception hallway, sitting room, two double sized bedrooms, master en-suite shower room, kitchen, and bathroom, suiting many different uses as it has private external access and an inter-connecting door to the main house.

The east wing is accessed from the hallway of Thornville House and offers further all-on-the-level accommodation with four double bedrooms, all with en-suite shower rooms, living room with feature conservatory, separate bathroom, and large utility room/laundry.

Externally, the front garden incorporates expansive lawn well screened by trees and shrubs, sweeping driveway with parking for several vehicles and additional secondary driveway with access to an outbuilding providing garaging, workshop and storage.

The wonderful rear garden offers further lawn, patio, fruit orchard and period nursery greenhouse, as well as an exceptionally large deck and feature timber garden house, fully equipped with bespoke bar, dining and jacuzzi/hot tub.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £550,000, more details on this remarkable residence can be found HERE.

