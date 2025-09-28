Trauma informed programme being rolled out by charity

For a marginalised group at risk of gender-based violence, it is a pioneering project that promises to deliver vital help when it is most needed.

A unique new resource to support survivors of domestic abuse who have learning disabilities or autism is being rolled out to help them reclaim control over their lives.

In what is billed as a transformative and trauma-informed programme to help a cohort of women who are often ignored and mistreated, the easy read version of the acclaimed Own My Life course will be launched next month.

The bespoke programme is an accessible version of the course set up by Natalie Collins, who was left devastated after a jury returned a not-guilty verdict in the rape trial of her ex-husband. She has since gone on to support other victims, and launched a charity that trains practitioners to help women who have suffered abuse.

While the inaugural programme has trained hundreds of practitioners and helped more than 19,000 women around the UK, Ms Collins said its latest iteration would help those women who had been repeatedly failed by others.

The 12-week course has been adapted by Central Advocacy Partners, a Falkirk-based charity, which helps learning disabled and autistic people across the Forth Valley. The adapted version uses simplified language and visual aids to help participants explore topics like healthy relationships, self-efficacy, and safety.

Natalie Collins, CEO of Own My Life. Picture: Contributed | Natalie Collins

The organisation ran a pilot scheme of its course last year, with those involved describing it as an “amazing” experience that registered “off the scale” engagement from those women who took part.

Helen Heppenstall, an advocacy worker at the charity, said: “We believe every woman deserves the opportunity to heal, grow, and thrive - regardless of her background or ability. This is a vital step toward making that vision a reality.”

A 2023 report by the Scottish Commission for People with Learning Disabilities revealed women with learning disabilities in Scotland face severe, frequent and repeated abuse, including rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, and commercial sexual exploitation.

The report pinpointed a lack of consistent in trusted professionals in the lives of women with learning disabilities, with the lack of certainty about who to contact proving upsetting for those trying to access help.

Ms Collins, chief executive of Own My Life, said: “Own My Life courses are run across Scotland and throughout the rest of the UK. We are overjoyed to launch these new materials in partnership with such a skilled organisation as Central Advocacy Partners, who have built such a brilliant survivors project.

“Our hope is that this pioneering work, which partners with learning disabled women, will enable Central Advocacy Partners to secure longer-term funding to continue providing such excellent services to women who have often been failed repeatedly by others.”

She added: “Alongside being subjected to abuse by a partner, learning disabled women face huge barriers and prejudices to being well supported. To have skilled facilitators like Helen ensuring our materials best serve women in this context, has been so valuable.”