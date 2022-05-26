World Scout Jamboree: Falkirk Scouts host Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea in Laurieston

Scouts Douglas and Fraser MacPherson - fundraising as part of trip to World Scout Jamboree 2023

The four teenagers have an afternoon tea planned for the Platinum Jubilee weekend and all money raised will help youngsters in more disadvantaged areas attend the World Scout Jamboree taking place in South Korea in summer 2023.

Organising the event are Harry Miller, 13, a member of 41st Falkirk (St Francis Xavier’s) Scout Group, 14-year-old twins Douglas and Fraser MacPherson, age 14, members of 16th Laurieston Scout Group, and Emma Harvey, 15, a member of Northstar Explorers Group (Bonnybridge).

Their event is taking place on Saturday, June 4 at 3pm in the 16th Laurieston Scout Hall, in Spinkhill.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7.50 for children ten and under. Those attending will enjoy a selection of sandwiches, scones, cakes and tea or coffee.

There will also be a raffle on the day and some stalls with hand made crafts and baking etc to purchase.

Kirsty Miller, Harry’s mum, said: “Our young people are not just fundraising for themselves but the cost of their attendance subsidises Scouts in less developed countries so that they are on a more even playing field to be able to attend what will be the experience of a lifetime for the Scouts attending.”

The 25th World Scout Jamboree takes place from August 1-12 next year when more than 40,000 Scouts from all over the world will gather in South Korea, including this group and several others from across Falkirk district.