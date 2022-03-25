Ukraine conflict: Camelon aid collection point open for donations

Paulina Piotrowska thanked everyone who had donated to the appeal, which is based in a former MOT garage at 8 Union Road, Camelon.

But she added that they are still in need of more to help all those affected by the conflict.

Paulina is Polish and has lived in Falkirk for the last 16 years. However, she has family in Ukraine and it was their plight which prompted her to set up the aid collection point.

Paulina Piotrowska has organised the collection for Ukraine in Camelon

She said: “The fighting is taking place close to my family’s home. I recently had Covid and when stuck inside wondered what I could do to help.

"I had nothing to do while self isolating but it made me determined to help in whatever way I can.”

Teaming up with a charity, all the goods handed in at Camelon are then sent to Alloa and on to Perth. From there they go to England and are driven over to Poland.

Paulina Piotrowska with volunteers Gary Higgins, Steven Meikle and Kevin Hendrie

Paulina added: “The first consignment is now on a train heading for Kyiv which is amazing.

"We want to send more into Ukraine to help the people there, but also some will remain in Poland for the people who are having to flee their homes and have nothing.”

The collection point is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6pm-8pm and on Sundays from noon to 2pm.

"People have been so generous and we have so much donated that we are struggling to move in the unit. But thanks to some amazing volunteers we are getting everything sorted and boxed up to send it out as quickly as possible to those people who need it.”

She said donations of clothing are no longer being accepted but they still require lots of other essentials.

These include: first aid and medical items; pillar candles; torches without batteries; toothpaste and toothbrushes; nappies; baby food; and sleeping bags.

Initially they had asked for dried food, however, with a water shortage in many parts of Ukraine, Paulina said it was difficult for people to cook pasta and rice, and urged people to donate tinned foods instead.

She added: “We are also looking for any folding wheelchairs or stretchers as they are in great demand.”

