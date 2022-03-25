Falkirk Sheriff Court: Man claimed Grangemouth block of flats was on fire

Bobby Aitken, 43, said he was "trapped in the building" by the blaze.

Two fire engines, a fire responder vehicle, an ambulance and a police car rushed to the scene, at 27 Marshall Street, in Grangemouth, shortly before 1am.

The three-storey building was checked, and there was no fire.

Aitken appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sean Iles, Procurator fiscal depute, said: "Due to the level of the emergency service response, the occupants of the building had to be assured by the police there was no fire.

"They were all shaking and confused by the situation - upset having been woken in their homes in the building, which is a multi-storey block of flats."

At this point, Aitken was spotted, making his way downstairs, "stupidly drunk".

Mr Iles said: "He identified himself as the person who had called the emergency services. He was intoxicated and couldn't provide any reason why he'd done so."

The incident occurred on Febuary 3 last year.

Aitken, who still lives in Grangemouth, but now at a different address in the town, pleaded guilty yesterday (Thursday) to making a false alarm call, contrary to the 2005 Fire (Scotland) Act.

Solicitor-advocate Stephen Biggam, defending, said: "He has moved on."

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Aitken had caused distress to his neighbours and "a complete waste" of resources.

He sentenced him to 200 hours unpaid work, adding, "I would have been well justified in imposing custody."

