This could be the year tourism takes off in Falkirk

Now people are no longer required by law to wear masks inside public places in Scotland there are plenty of places that will put a smile on our faces as we visit and enjoy them and try to put the last two years behind us.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland regional director, said: “For the tourism and events sector, the impact of COVID-19 has been starkly evident as travel and hospitality were

restricted to safeguard the health of the country.

The Kelpies will hopefully be just one of the attractions enticing visitors to flock to Falkirk from near and far

"And while the current economic situation will bring some further challenges for all, there is a desire from both visitors and businesses to return to some kind of normality.

“We have consistently witnessed the inspiring stories of ingenuity and strength from across Forth Valley, giving hope for the future that the sector can and will bounce back.”

And Neil believes the signs are good from what he has already witnessed.

“It’s great to see more people venturing out and supporting their local tourism businesses. Residents and visitors from Scotland still have a key role to play in helping

businesses get back on their feet.

“From top-class attractions, award-winning food and drink, exciting events, high quality accommodation providers and breath-taking scenery, tourism is a vital part of the Falkirk economy – it creates jobs, sustains communities and enriches our lives.

“In fact, a recent survey of residents in Scotland found 87 per cent of Scotland’s residents rated tourism as the most important industry – higher than any other – in

terms of its value to the economy."

And you do not have to venture very far to enjoy it.

Neil said: “One of the things I would urge everyone to do this year is to be a tourist in their hometown. There is no better way to understand the value of the industry

and its appeal than to take in what’s on your doorstep.

“The Antonine Wall which runs through the Falkirk area was highlighted as part of the world-first UNESCO National Trail launched in October. Featuring Scotland’s 13

place-based UNESCO designations, from World Heritage Sites, Biospheres, Global Geoparks and Creative Cities to create a dedicated digital trail.

"It aims to take visitors on a cultural journey across the country experiencing everything from history to science, music, design and literature to nature and cityscapes.

“The Falkirk LEADER Programme has concluded its funding scheme having committed £2.8 million in projects to invest in rural businesses and community with a

significant percentage being tourism related.

“Tourism brings many benefits which is why its responsible recovery is so important. We all have a duty of care to protect the natural, social and cultural assets which make Forth Valley so special.

“We recently launched our new Keep Scotland Unspoiled campaign to help prevent the examples of irresponsible behaviour that blighted some of our popular locations last year.

"Using social media, local radio and the media we will educate, inform and inspire visitors about issues such as water safety, fire safety, dog control and the need to adhere to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“We really want visitors to ‘know before they go’ when it comes to travel; checking what is open and how busy places are before they make a trip but also encourage them to think about things like water safety, littering, camping and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

"Being a responsible tourist and respecting and protecting our environment and communities makes for a better experience for all.”

There is plenty of history – ancient and relatively modern – with tales to tell in the Forth Valley area.

“This year – 2022 – is the Year of Stories,” said Neil. “This will hopefully sustain and build upon the momentum of the preceding themed years to spotlight, celebrate

and promote the wealth of stories inspired by, written or created in Scotland.“And with Forth Valley bursting with incredible stories, there will plenty of opportunities to showcase the area. The Year will fund hundreds of events including Silent Cinema: Telling Old Stories, Singing Songs at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness.

“Falkirk will feature as part of Scotland’s contribution – named Dandelion – to UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK. A nationwide programme of creative events and

engagement, the Unexpected Gardens project will even include one stunning ‘Floating Garden’ which will tour the Forth and Clyde Canal, and the Union Canal.

"Consisting of two barges and floating ecosystems, it launches from Glasgow in June, and will pass through Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Auchinstarry, Bonnybridge, Polmont, Linlithgow, Broxburn, Ratho and Edinburgh before docking at the Helix in Falkirk until September 2022.

VisitScotland states it is committed to working with the industry to create a long-lasting sustainable tourism destination, supporting the ambition of Outlook 2030, for Scotland to be recognised globally as a leader in responsible tourism, which will protect the natural and cultural environment and benefit visitors and residents alike.

Neil said: “Forth Valley’s tourism and events industry is primed to rebuild and help the area’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to work with

partners and the local tourism industry to ensure we showcase what a fantastic destination the region is.