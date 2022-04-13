Grangemouth firm Ineos looks to build fracking test site

The company, which has a massive complex in Grangemouth, said extracting shale gas could make the UK “self-sufficient” in ten years.

Ineos stated the project would aim to demonstrate the technology surrounding shale gas extraction can be safe and secure in the UK and would invite government inspections to monitor the development, vowing to stop the works if at any stage any potential problems reared their head.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ineos has announced it is looking into the possibility of a new fracking site

Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe stated the UK was in the midst of an energy crisis with ever-increasing prices driving people into fuel poverty and said this was a “ridiculous situation” when there was so much gas “under our feet”.

There is currently a moratorium banning the process of fracking in Scotland and Wales and the UK Government ended support for fracking back in 2019.