Taxi Marshals set to return to Falkirk town centre ahead of busy festive period

An initiative which aims to help keep Falkirk town centre safe for those enjoying nights out at the weekends will return from this Friday.

The taxi marshal service is back from this weekend – Friday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1.

The marshals will be on duty every Friday and Saturday night from 9.30pm until 4.30am, helping to ensure safe and efficient queuing at the town’s taxi ranks and supporting the public in getting home safely.

The service, which is delivered in a partnership between Falkirk Delivers and Falkirk Council, will continue every weekend through to the Hogmanay weekend, with extended hours until 5am on Wednesday, December 31.

Over the course of the festive period last year, the service supported around 15,000 individuals in getting home safely, highlighting its continued importance in maintaining a safe and welcoming environment in Falkirk town centre.

The marshals are based at the Newmarket Street and Meadow Street taxi ranks, managing the queues to help people return home safely and quickly.

The taxi marshal initiative is one of several measures in place to enhance safety and security across the town centre. Other ongoing projects include Retailers Against Crime; ShopSafe Radios; a dedicated Street Ambassador; a town centre safety forum and close collaboration with local CCTV and Police Scotland.

Elaine Grant, BID Manager at Falkirk Delivers, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the taxi marshal service back in time for the busy festive period.

"The marshals play a vital role in ensuring everyone can enjoy Falkirk’s vibrant nightlife safely and responsibly. This is just one of the many ways we’re working in partnership with Falkirk Council and our local businesses to keep the town centre welcoming and safe for all.”