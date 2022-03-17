Solar power plans for Falkirk Sheriff Court
The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service lodged an application with Falkirk Council planners on February 25, which was validated on March 16, to install solar panels at Falkirk Sheriff Court, in Main Street, Camelon.
By James Trimble
Thursday, 17th March 2022
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:48 pm
According to the planning documents, the court is looking to employ the ValkPro+ system, which is suitable for roofs higher than 25 metres and features all metal connections – no plastic – ensuring high strength and reliability.
The system is designed and calculated according to the latest building regulations.