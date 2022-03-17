Solar power plans for Falkirk Sheriff Court

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service lodged an application with Falkirk Council planners on February 25, which was validated on March 16, to install solar panels at Falkirk Sheriff Court, in Main Street, Camelon.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:48 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:48 pm

According to the planning documents, the court is looking to employ the ValkPro+ system, which is suitable for roofs higher than 25 metres and features all metal connections – no plastic – ensuring high strength and reliability.

Read More

Read More
Home movers' anger as Falkirk Council extends temporary housing allocation polic...

The system is designed and calculated according to the latest building regulations.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Plans have been lodged to install solar panels at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Falkirk CouncilCoronavirus