Solar power plans for Falkirk Sheriff Court

According to the planning documents, the court is looking to employ the ValkPro+ system, which is suitable for roofs higher than 25 metres and features all metal connections – no plastic – ensuring high strength and reliability.

The system is designed and calculated according to the latest building regulations.

Plans have been lodged to install solar panels at Falkirk Sheriff Court

