Snow might be thin on the ground just now but Winter Wardens are ready and waiting to help

The local authority confirmed the wardens scheme saw 19 people appointed to the voluntary role across the council area – there were a further 18 e-mails from people stating interest, but they did not return the application packs sent out to them.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “The Winter Warden Scheme is something we were looking to roll out across the council area. In winter 2020/21 it was piloted in the Denny and Dunipace area.

"Essentially we provide snow shovels, high visibility clothing and push along salt spreaders for groups to treat areas. The wardens cover the routes not treated in Falkirk Council’s Winter Service Plan – they do not replace any official council routes.

There are limits to what winter wardens are expected to do - you cannot clear all the snow in Falkirk

"It’s more a case of empowering and supporting residents who want to treat additional areas. We have had a real positive interest in it. The original pilot group have welcomed the scheme again this year and are taking part once more.

“Further to that we have additional groups becoming involved and are working to provide them with all the necessary equipment.”

Operated by the council’s roads and grounds services, the scheme seeks to empower local residents to play an active role within their community during the winter period.

A department spokesman said: “This involves members of local communities, in their spare time, clearing snow from footpaths outwith Falkirk Council’s set Winter Service Plan.

Snow has been in short supply for winter wardens so far in 2022

"Those who apply to become a winter warden will be provided with safety clothing, the correct equipment and training to carry out the tasks and support them in their role.

"As a council we have to prioritise where we concentrate our efforts during winter, and it would be impossible for us to grit every footpath when snow or ice occurs. In winter we focus on gritting priority routes which pose the greatest risk to safety if not treated.

"By becoming a winter warden this allows smaller communities to get the help they desire in winter. The areas winter wardens may clear include council adopted foot ways and footpaths.

"Maps will be provided of areas that wardens may clear. An information pack will include all the relevant information for community volunteers to undertake their role as a winter warden and assist their community over the winter period.

This is one piece of council equipment the winter wardens will not be able to get their hands on

“While the winter season runs from November 11 to March 31, winter warden duties may be required outwith this period.”

Each winter warden team consists of team members and a team leader, who will liaise with the roads and grounds service.

The team leader will be elected by the team of community volunteers and will have a number of responsibilities, including ordering and collecting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and snow clearing equipment from Falkirk Council roads and grounds office for other volunteers.

They will also have to find somewhere to safely store the PPE and snow clearing equipment when not in use and co-ordinate any snow clearing operation, guiding team members, ensuring their safety, particularly if team members are working alone.

They must also ensure grit provided is used for the correct purpose.

If a volunteer is acting independently – and not a member of a team – then they will be considered as the leader and will have the same responsibilities as someone who is in charge of a team.

Volunteers must follow instructions as directed by their winter warden leader and undertake duties in compliance with winter warden training and the Snow Code.

All volunteers receive training instructions and are advised to adhere to the aforementioned “Snow Code”, which advises people to clear snow early in the day, as it is easier to move fresh, loose snow.

If it is a sunny day clear the top layer of snow, this allows sunshine to melt the ice beneath. This can then be covered with salt prior to nightfall to prevent refreezing.

The Snow Code also contains other advice, including:

- Prior to clearing snow be mindful of where you will move it to so that it doesn’t block other pathways, drains or driveways. It is recommend you clear a path down the middle of the area to be cleared. This provides yourself with a clear surface to work from.

- Don’t use water to melt snow as it may refreeze and turn into black ice.

- If there is no salt available, you can use sand when gritting. This will provide grip underfoot.

- To prevent slips or accidents pay extra attention when clearing steps and steep pathways, you may need to use more grit when clearing these areas.

- Stay Warm. Layers of clothing are best suited as these can easily be removed to acclimatise to the temperature that suits you.

- Wear sturdy footwear with a good grip which will minimise the risk of injury.

The training also goes into detail about the correct physical approach to shovelling:

- Warm up prior to any activity as this will minimise the risk of strain or injury to the body.

- Frequently remove small amounts of snow over short distances as opposed to large piles at the one time.

- Use your leg muscles to exert energy which will give you power to push snow in the required direction.

- When lifting a shovel that contains snow, grip the shovel at the base of the handle and place the other hand on the handle.

- Bend your knees and lift with your leg muscles while keeping your back straight.

So with the wardens in possession of their equipment and training all they need now is some snow, but with spring on the way and global warming they may have to wait to the end of year and the start of 2023 to show off their snow clearing skills.

