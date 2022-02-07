Grangemouth Children's Day announce 2022 royal retinue

This year’s event – which will feature a parade and ceremony in Zetland Park for the first time since 2019 – is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18.

A Children’s Day committee spokesperson said: “At the moment we are planning for and hoping to go ahead with the procession and crowning ceremony in Zetland Park.”

It is Beancross Primary School’s turn to head up proceedings and provide the Children’s Day queen.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last time a Grangemouth Children's Day crowing ceremony took place in front of crowds in Zetland Park was 2019

Here is the royal retinue for 2022:

Keira Kane (Queen)

Sofia Donnelly and Lauryn Madden (Maids of Honour)

Olivia Baxter, Layla Buckie, Billie Campbell, Abigail Faulds, Tejuola Kadri, Lacey MacLean, Holly Murray, Leah Sligo (Ladies in Waiting)

Ajibola Kadri (Courtier), Taylor Grant

Taylor Grant (Herald)

Austen Henderson and Owen Niblo (Page Boys)

Amelia Mullen (Flower Girl)

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.