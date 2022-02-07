Grangemouth Children's Day announce 2022 royal retinue
The name of the queen and the youngsters who will be taking part in her crowning at this summer’s Grangemouth Children’s Day has just been announced.
This year’s event – which will feature a parade and ceremony in Zetland Park for the first time since 2019 – is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18.
A Children’s Day committee spokesperson said: “At the moment we are planning for and hoping to go ahead with the procession and crowning ceremony in Zetland Park.”
It is Beancross Primary School’s turn to head up proceedings and provide the Children’s Day queen.
Here is the royal retinue for 2022:
Keira Kane (Queen)
Sofia Donnelly and Lauryn Madden (Maids of Honour)
Olivia Baxter, Layla Buckie, Billie Campbell, Abigail Faulds, Tejuola Kadri, Lacey MacLean, Holly Murray, Leah Sligo (Ladies in Waiting)
Ajibola Kadri (Courtier), Taylor Grant
Taylor Grant (Herald)
Austen Henderson and Owen Niblo (Page Boys)
Amelia Mullen (Flower Girl)