Sitting sanctuary: Camelon sensory centre unveils new 'Breathing Space' bench

Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) has unveiled its new Breathing Space bench.

The bench, situated outside the centre in Redbrae Road, Camelon, is part of a Scotland-wide initiative launched by charity Breathing Space in 2018.

More than 60 benches have now been installed across the country, each designed to provide a quiet, welcoming place where people can take a moment to reflect, or start a conversation about mental health.

The unveiling ceremony brought together staff, volunteers, and guests from across Forth Valley, including representatives from Breathing Space and window and door manufacturer SIDEY, which funded the project.

The new Breathing Space bench is unveiled at Forth Valley Sensory Centre (Picture: Submitted)

Maureen Smith, a FVSC board member and centre user, addressed the gathering, sharing her experiences as a mental health advocate and underlining the importance of open conversation and community support.

Breathing Space is a free and confidential mental health support service operated by NHS 24. It was established to provide an alternative and easily accessible first stop for anyone in Scotland aged 16 or over who may be experiencing low mood, depression, or anxiety.

The service offers phone and webchat support, staffed by trained advisors who listen, provide guidance, and help people find further support if needed.

Breathing Space also works to challenge stigma and encourage open conversations about mental health across communities. Tony McLaren, Breathing Space national coordinator, said: “The installation of this Breathing Space bench is a visible reminder that support is always within reach.

“It’s a symbol of hope, connection, and kindness, values that are at the heart of Breathing Space.

“We hope it encourages people to take a moment, open up, and know that they’re not alone if they need help with their mental health or wellbeing.” Jacquie Winning, Forth Valley Sensory Centre chief executive, added: “Living with sensory loss can bring unique challenges, and we know how important it is to have both emotional and practical support. “This bench is a visible reminder that taking care of your mental health, as well as your physical health, is incredibly important. It compliments everything we do at our centre to help people live independently, confidently, and connected to their community.”

