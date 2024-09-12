Scottish Fire and Rescue Service fighting for cancer charity with Falkirk event

Firefighters will host a coffee morning in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support as part of an initiative to help protect and improve colleagues’ safety.

Taking place at Falkirk Fire Station, in Westfield, on Friday, September 27, the event is part of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s DECON campaign.

The Fire Brigade Union and MacMillan have been working together to raise awareness of cancer and prevent and protect Firefighters against work related illness, as they are three to four times more likely to get a work related cancer than those in other professions.

A Fire Brigade Union spokesperson said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is committed to working along with the FBU to improve safety and protect firefighters in their role protecting the community.

The coffee morning will take place at Falkirk Fire Station later this month (Picture: Submitted)

"We invite the community to come along to the station, along with our colleagues from Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service and local MSPs to meet our firefighters for a chat over a coffee and a cake.”