School pupils across Falkirk set for flu vaccines

The call comes from NHS Forth Valley as the paperwork is distributed through primary and secondary schools ahead of the winter campaign.

Pupils at both will be eligible for this year’s flu vaccine, which is given as a painless nasal spray at school.

Consent packs containing a letter, leaflet and consent form will be sent home to parents and carers of primary school children, and consent forms must be returned within seven days.

Flu vaccine programme is set to be rolled out to school pupils

Secondary school pupils will also receive a consent pack, with letter, leaflet and consent form for their parent/carers.

They will also receive a digital leaflet with information, which will be emailed from school, or they can request paper copies at school.

They can also self-consent - but are encouraged to speak to a parent or carer first.

Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valley’s immunisation team manager, said: “Flu is serious and can result in even healthy children and teenagers ending up in hospital.

“This winter, our immunity may be lower than usual due to lower levels of the flu virus circulating last year while the crucial public health measures were in place.

“ Getting the flu vaccine nasal spray is the best way to protect your child and those around them and will help prevent the flu virus putting extra strain on NHS Forth Valley’s services this winter.

“It’s more crucial than ever that as many eligible people as possible get vaccinated against flu, so please ensure that your child’s completed consent form is returned on time if you wish them to receive the vaccine.

“If you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine, you can visit www.nhsinform.scot or speak to a health or immunisation team, practice nurse, or GP.”

The flu vaccine will be given in schools between September and December

Groups eligible this year include all those aged 50 and over; healthcare workers; social care workers who deliver direct personal care; unpaid and young carers; pregnant women and

those over six months of age with a medical condition which puts them in an at risk' group.

