Falkirk business to open new Berlin Donner Kebab eatery in town

The business is the brainchild of the town’s Indian restaurant Sanam Tandoori, which is promising to serve up “high-quality, protein-rich” food from an undisclosed premises in Callendar Road.

Its operations director, Azeem Anwar, is confident locals will love all that Berlin Donner Kebab offers.

An official opening date is being kept under wraps for now, however, Azeem expects the venue to be up and running by the early part of 2022.

A mock-up of how Berlin Donner Kebab could look when it opens in Falkirk. Other 3rd Party.

He said: “We chose here because the people of Falkirk are adventurous, they like to try lots of new food and have got good standards.

“Expect high-quality, protein-rich and good food. It’ll be hip and a nice place to visit. It’s not unique but it’ll be upmarket and comfortable.”

A Facebook post published by Sanam Tandoori announcing the impending arrival of the new Berlin Donner Kebab gathered hundreds of comments within a matter of days.

It’s that level of anticipation which excites Azeem and his business partners, who are also his brothers and the owners of Fireaway Designer Pizza in Falkirk.

He continued: “It went completely mental – I’ve got people calling from all over Scotland.

“We want to expand Berlin Donner Kebab to multiple sites. Our inspiration comes from European and Turkish sites. We travel abroad quite often and tried to bring another brand from Poland two or three years ago but it didn’t quite work out.

“We want to be a small-sized unit and focus on smaller local places as opposed to city centres.

“I was born in Falkirk so, firstly, I’d like to try to bring something that’s working elsewhere to Falkirk. Secondly, we want to invest in Falkirk.

“We’re looking at a purpose-built building as a headquarters for our food business.

“We work with the Department for Work and Pensions, the Jobcentre and other charitable organisations so people who have limited skills can work, learn new skills and apply them across their working life.

“We’ve even committed to the complete refurbishment of Sanam as well. That's starting soon.

“We also bought the Golden Bird chip shop next door outright as property. Callendar Road is central to our vision.”

