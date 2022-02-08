Plans to create 12 flats in Haggs suffer setback

An application lodged with Falkirk Council to demolish a public house and create 12 flats three years ago has now been withdrawn despite having the backing of local authority planners.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:41 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:42 am

John Smilie lodged the application on March 5, 2019 for planning permission in principle to demolish The Tavern, Kilsyth Road, Haggs and erect a dozen “flatted dwellings” was withdrawn on Wednesday, February 2.

Council planners had been “minded to grant” permission for the development.

The planning documents stated: “The proposal is an acceptable form of development and accords with the terms of the Development Plan. There are no material planning considerations that warrant a refusal of planning permission in principle in this instance.”

During the course of the application there were concerns over who the occupants of the flats would be, worries of construction disturbance and doubts the local community facilities and schools would have the capacity to accommodate additional residential development.

Falkirk Council