Plans to create 12 flats in Haggs suffer setback

John Smilie lodged the application on March 5, 2019 for planning permission in principle to demolish The Tavern, Kilsyth Road, Haggs and erect a dozen “flatted dwellings” was withdrawn on Wednesday, February 2.

Council planners had been “minded to grant” permission for the development.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council since March 2019

The planning documents stated: “The proposal is an acceptable form of development and accords with the terms of the Development Plan. There are no material planning considerations that warrant a refusal of planning permission in principle in this instance.”

During the course of the application there were concerns over who the occupants of the flats would be, worries of construction disturbance and doubts the local community facilities and schools would have the capacity to accommodate additional residential development.

