Falkirk health food store forced to recall seeds due to salmonella

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Holland and Barrett is recalling its Holland and Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds because salmonella has been found in the product.

The affected batch is in 125g packs with the best before date of September 2022.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Branches of Holland and Barrett have been forced to recall a product due to the presence of salmonella

An FSA spokesperson said: “Holland and Barrett is recalling the product due to the presence of salmonella. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled.

“If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.