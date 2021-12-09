Plans lodged to alter toilets at historic Falkirk house

Falkirk Community Trust has applied for listed building consent to make “internal alterations” to the toilets of historic Callendar House.

The application was lodged with Falkirk Council planners on Monday, December 6.

During its 600-year history, Callendar House has played host to many prominent historical figures, including Mary, Queen of Scots, Oliver Cromwell, Bonnie Prince Charlie and Queen Victoria.

The building is by far the most substantial historical building in the Falkirk area and is also one of the most popular visitor attractions.

