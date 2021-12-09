Cops uncover £136,200 cannabis cultivation Falkirk

Plants worth a street value of £136,200 were seized from the unit in Meadow Street following the search on Friday, December 3.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Detective Inspector Norrie Petrie said: "This is a significant seizure, one which will no doubt have a substantial impact on the sale and supply of cannabis in the area. Drugs destroy people’s lives and cause misery in our communities.

Police uncovered the cannabis cultivation in Meadow Street, Falkirk

“We will stop at nothing to ensure they don’t make it onto our streets and we will continue to disrupt the distribution of drugs with the continued help and co-operation of members of the public."

If anyone has any information about drugs in their community Police Scotland would urge you to contact them on 101 or alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

