Plans lodged for caravan site in Falkirk area

The application by Mrs K Taylor, which was lodged with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, December 8, seeks to change of the use of vacant land at Whiterigg, Standburn to form a six pitch caravan site, service cabin and shower and toilet block and will be decided under delegated powers.

Back in 2012 Falkirk Council granted planning permission in principle to build a house near the site.

The application was lodged with Falkirk Council planners

