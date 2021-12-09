Plans lodged for caravan site in Falkirk area
Planners have been asked to grant permission for six caravans and associated facilities to be located in the Maddiston area.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 3:28 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 3:28 pm
The application by Mrs K Taylor, which was lodged with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, December 8, seeks to change of the use of vacant land at Whiterigg, Standburn to form a six pitch caravan site, service cabin and shower and toilet block and will be decided under delegated powers.
Back in 2012 Falkirk Council granted planning permission in principle to build a house near the site.