Plans granted to change use of Falkirk High Street bank
The green light has been given to convert a former High Street bank into a takeaway or restaurant.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:44 pm
A planning application from Clyde Estates to change the use of the former HSBC premises at 74 to 78 High Steet was granted permission on Monday, December 6.
The building has been empty since the bank closed in June and Clyde Estates previously stated it was looking increasingly unlikely another bank, or even shop, would be interested in the property, but it could become a restaurant, takeaway or bar.