Plans granted to change use of Falkirk High Street bank

The green light has been given to convert a former High Street bank into a takeaway or restaurant.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:44 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:44 pm

A planning application from Clyde Estates to change the use of the former HSBC premises at 74 to 78 High Steet was granted permission on Monday, December 6.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk businesses can still apply for Kickstart scheme

The building has been empty since the bank closed in June and Clyde Estates previously stated it was looking increasingly unlikely another bank, or even shop, would be interested in the property, but it could become a restaurant, takeaway or bar.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The HSBC premises in High Street closed in June

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

HSBCCoronavirus