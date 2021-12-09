Plans granted to change use of Falkirk High Street bank

A planning application from Clyde Estates to change the use of the former HSBC premises at 74 to 78 High Steet was granted permission on Monday, December 6.

The building has been empty since the bank closed in June and Clyde Estates previously stated it was looking increasingly unlikely another bank, or even shop, would be interested in the property, but it could become a restaurant, takeaway or bar.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HSBC premises in High Street closed in June

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.