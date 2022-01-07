Plans for new changing rooms unveiled at Falkirk area cricket club

The members of Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club will be bowled over if their plans to create new changing room facilities are given the green light by council planners.

By James Trimble
Friday, 7th January 2022, 2:47 pm
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 5:24 pm

An application by Stephen Sutton, which was lodged with Falkirk Council on December 20, seeks to site a modular building, install and a disability ramp and extend the car park at the pavilion in Sunnyside Road, Brightons.

The planning documents stated Kaya Consulting Limited had been commissioned by the trustees of Westerquarter and Redding Cricket Club, Falkirk, to assess the flood risk associated with the construction of the new modular changing block, which is to be situated in the south-east of the cricket club grounds.

Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club is looking to install new changing facilities at the ground

The report added: “The cricket club is located to the west of the community of Rumford on low-lying land close to the Gardrum Burn. There is thought to be a flood risk to the site from the burn.”

