Council plans improvement works in Falkirk town centre

The application, lodged on December 23 last year, seeks to carry out the works on a site to the south of 10 Newmarket Centre, Newmarket Street, including footway and road surfacing upgrades, provision of planting, lighting and seating, reconfiguration of bus laybys, relocation of a bus stop and associated works.

Newmarket Street became the town’s “bus station” when the Callendar Road facility closed in August 2018.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is looking to carry out improvement works in Newmarket Street

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.