Council plans improvement works in Falkirk town centre
Faklirk Council has lodged an application with its own planners to carry out “public realm” works in Falkirk town centre.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 10:52 am
The application, lodged on December 23 last year, seeks to carry out the works on a site to the south of 10 Newmarket Centre, Newmarket Street, including footway and road surfacing upgrades, provision of planting, lighting and seating, reconfiguration of bus laybys, relocation of a bus stop and associated works.
Newmarket Street became the town’s “bus station” when the Callendar Road facility closed in August 2018.