Plans agreed to create flat at Falkirk pub

The plans, lodged by Nasheter Lalli on March 31, for the Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk were granted on Friday, July 1 and will now see external alterations being carried out to the building in order to created a flatted dwelling.

The planning documents stated: “The site consists of a public house located on Thornhill Road in Falkirk – this being a busy main access route within this part of the

town. The building consists of a ground and first floor, with the ground floor accommodating the public house, and the upper floor containing a residential flat.

Plans for the The Mill Inn were given the go ahead

"The property is surrounded by mainly residential properties, albeit there are other businesses to the south of the site. The property is contained on a reasonably sized

plot, but the external usable areas are limited due to the change in levels to the rear, which sees a retaining wall and embankment.

"The remainder of the plot is seen to be flat and level with Thornhill Road. There is currently access and parking to the rear, but this is limited to the property owner and does not serve the business.

"Due to the changing nature of the business, the current owner wishes to reduce the size of the public house and change a section of the ground floor into a flatted dwelling.”