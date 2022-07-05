Housebuilder provides firm foundation for Grangemouth threatre group

The cash from Cala Homes’s community bursary initiative will allow Grangemouth’s Project Theatre to purchase PPE, a speaker, studio equipment and dance mirrors.

Project Theatre founder and artistic director Jamie O’Rourke said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Cala for their generous donation. We feel very lucky that we were able to secure the community bursary boost.

Cala Homes' Meg Grant with Project Theatre founder Jamie O'Rourke

"This will help us to get more people within the community involved in Project Theatre.”

Founded in 2008, Project Theatre focuses on promoting youth and community involvement in performing arts across Grangemouth and the Falkirk area.

Cala Homes (West) marketing manager Sophie Whittaker said: “We’re delighted that we could donate £1000 to Project Theatre. We are thrilled the money is being