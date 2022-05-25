Plans agreed to change use of former Bo'ness Salvation Army shop

The shop, in 52 South Street, Bo’ness, closed down for good in October last year and has been vacant since then.

Mr K Rashid has lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on Thursday, January 27 to change the use of the premises from a retail shop to a mixed use office, complete with a shop and a storage and distribution facility.

The plans were granted permission on Monday.

Last year a Bo’ness Salvation Army spokesperson said: “As many of you will have noticed our charity shop on South Street, Bo'ness, has unfortunately closed for good. This decision was certainly not taken lightly – much time, thought and effort went into sustaining the shop but it simply wasn't viable.