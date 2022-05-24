Falkirk park's new cycle trails get the green light

Falkirk Community Trust’s application was granted on Monday and – if funding is secured – will now see the construction of a new network of cycle trails near the park’s par 3 nine-hole golf course.

It is hoped the new trails encourage people of all ages and abilities to get put and about on their bikes.

The plans which were granted permission also include bringing the golf course pavilion back into use, creating a place to house a bike repair space, as well as storage of equipment and changing facilities.

The new cycle trails will be located near the park's nine hole golf course

Falkirk Community Trust – now part of Falkirk Council – stated it will create a “flagship public space”.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “There will be sufficient space to retain the golf course and include the new cycle facility within the area. The cycle trails would also be carefully designed in keeping with the surrounding area, being mindful of other park users.

“The beginner’s cycling area for basic skills coaching would be flat, located just up from the Pavilion, and ideally situated for parents to watch and supervise.

“The mountain bike skills area would be located on the west side and offer progression, build fitness, and improve bike handling skills. The existing Pavilion, which is currently underused, would be re-purposed as a cycle and outdoor activity hub.