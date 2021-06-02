Old timers take to the pitch in memory of Falkirk boxer Scott Martin (16)

Scott’s untimely death at the age of 16 left family and friends shocked and grief stricken, however, tributes began flooding in following the tragedy and funds raised in the former St Mungo's High School pupil’s name allowed his family to set up the Scott Martin Foundation so his name and what he stood for will never be forgotten, while helping raise awareness about youth mental health issues and youth suicide.

The foundation has managed to organised a charity football match which takes place from 2pm at Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, October 3.

Sponsored by Frater & Fox Electrical Services Ltd, O’Connor and Merrilees Funeral Care and Connor Roofing Services, the big came will see the Scott Martin Veteran XI take on Dukla Pumpherston, a team created by Scottish icons Chick Young, Tony Roper and a number of ex players with the sole aim of playing games to help charities raise cash.

A Scott Martin Foundation spokesperson said: “The Scott Martin XI will be made up of a squad of 16 players with a celebrity manager. Positions to play in the squad will be open to players over the age of 35 and will cost £50, which will be donation to the Foundation.

"Places will go fast so be quick, message the Facebook page for details. We have kindly been given the use of the Falkirk stadium for the day so get along to cheer on the teams and support the foundation.”

Scott’s mother, Samantha Redding, established the Scott Martin Foundation with help from family and friends and donations made to Scott’s Go Fund Me page.

She said: "We will be working in association with Scott's favourite place, Sparta Gym, to train coaches on mental health issues and help recognise warning signs in kids.

“It will help kids through fitness and support and provide a focus for them. The foundation will also be there to support any child who may need assistance with fees or equipment.