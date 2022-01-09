NHS Forth Valley fund helps groups support their communities in dark times

NHS Forth Valley’s COVID-19 Response Scheme, which has distributed thousands of pounds worth of grants to groups and organisations in the local community over the last two years, is once again open for applications.

The scheme, which gives grants of up to £500, is now looking to help even more people, but it has already had a positive impact on a wide variety of groups – from girl guides to volunteer drivers for cancer patients, village hall associations to mental health champions.

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our Community Grants Scheme transitioned to a COVID-19 Response Scheme in June 2020.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre was just one vital community organisation to benefit from the NHS grant funding

"The aim of this was to support local organisations and community groups across Forth Valley to address a reduction in health inequalities and/or improve mental health and well being.

“Since the scheme was launched, it has provided funding to 94 organisations, across Forth Valley. In addition to this, PPE and hygiene products have been supplied to some organisations to support their activities.”

The funding from the scheme has so far been allocated to a wide range of organisations who had to find new and innovative ways of providing services and support to their local communities.

Based in Polmont, Meadowbank Car 4U provides free transport for people with cancer through volunteers who fund raise, co-ordinate journeys and drive people with

Meadowbank Car 4U is one of the volunteer organisations which have received funding from NHS Forth Valley's COVID-19 Response Scheme

cancer to and from hospital appointments.

Anyone registered with any of the medical practices located within Polmont’s Meadowbank Health Centre is eligible to use this free service.

The funding from NHS Forth Valley provided the group with top quality PPE and enabled the purchase of bubble screens to provide a protective barrier in the volunteers’ cars, protecting both driver and patient on their journeys.

The grant scheme also made a real difference to mental health and well being with Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH), an independent mental health charity serving Falkirk and District since 1981, receiving cash which allowed it to continue to assist and support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money was used to facilitate the remote delivery of FDAMH’s Seasons for Growth initiative, which supports people to process, understand and manage the painful realities of loss and change.

Another organisation which received funding was the 1st Stenhouse Rainbows.

Based in Stenhousemuir and made up of 20 or so of the Girl Guides’ youngest members, the group follows a programme of activities which provide the children the space and opportunities they need to grow, thrive and give back to their communities.

COVID-19 meant they had to stop meeting face-to-face and move to weekly online sessions. It also saw the introduction of challenges such as the nature scavenger hunt, encouraging the Rainbows and their families to get out and about in the community.

Leaders also sent out activity packs, with crafts, puzzles and challenges to each Rainbow, which has allowed them to achieved skill builder, theme and interest badges.

All this would not have been possible without the funding from the COVID-19 response grant, which helped the group purchase the activity packs and their contents.

It was a similar story for 51st Dennyloanhead Scout Group, which normally has members taking part in indoor and outdoor activities, learning by doing, sharing in spiritual reflection and undertaking new and challenging activities, including camping, hiking, cooking, First Aid and crafts.

The funding from the scheme allowed the scout group to purchased new equipment so its 42 young members could take part in activities including soft archery, pond dipping, hockey and football.

It also paid for lights that allowed the group to meet and walk in the evenings.

The NHS funding allowed Avonbridge Community Association, the organisation that manages the village hall which serves the communities of Avonbridge, Standburn, Candie and and the Upper Braes, to purchase care packs for local residents who were required to socially isolate and shield.

The care packs, which included face masks, hand sanitiser and contact details for health services and other helpful organisations, allowed residents to leave the house safely and use public transport where required.

Ten volunteers delivered 160 care packs and high teas to residents aged 60 years and over during the course of lockdown.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre has been supporting people with sight and hearing loss, as well as carers and family members, from across the Forth Valley

since 2006, focusing on providing social activities, groups and classes to help people stay independent for as long as possible.

The grant funding it received enabled the centre to make use of British Sign Language (BSL) translation for a number of activity videos, allowing it to continue reaching out to its members in times of lockdown and restrictions.

Falkirk Council Community Learning Resettlement Team has helped support Syrian refugees to settle into the Falkirk area, providing English for Speakers of other

Languages (ESOL) sessions and various events and activities to encourage integration, community involvement and promote robust health and well being.

The team – which supports 11 families, 19 adults and 27 children – used its funding allocation to provide families with “grow your own” herb garden kits and “Summer fun” bags.

And speaking of grow your own, Keeping Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful (KLSB) has also received funding.

KLSB has been running a community pantry over the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting over 160 households per week in the Larbert and Stenhousemuir area, allowing people to carry out weekly shopping for £2.50 per shop.

The grant funding KLSB received allowed it to purchase additional shelving, to increase storage facilities, enabling more essential food and hygiene items to be stocked in response to increased demand.

People can visit the NHS Forth Valley website for more information on how to apply for the COVID-19 Response Scheme.

