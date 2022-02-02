MSP claims 72,000 Falkirk households could benefit from his party's energy saving plans

Mr Griffin stated in order to tackle the impact of the cost of living crisis, Labour recently announced it would bring in fully-funded measures to reduce the expected price rise to energy bills this April – saving most households around £200 or more, with targeted extra support for the squeezed middle, pensioners and the lowest earners.

This would be paid for with a one-off windfall tax on North Sea Oil and Gas producers who have profited from price rises.

Labour have confirmed that all 2.5 million households in Scotland will benefit from the plan – including all homes off the gas grid and the 215,000 households who use heating fuels other than from the gas and electricity grid.

Central Scotland MSP Mark Griffin

Those off grid households – estimated by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre to be just over 10,000 households in the Falkirk Council area – will benefit by up to £600.

Mr Griffin said: “Families are already feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis and, with the triple whammy of an imminent rise in the energy price cap, real wages falling and tax rises coming down the tracks, things are only going to get harder.

“Labour’s fully costed plan is fair and will put money back into people’s pockets.”

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves added: “I am pleased to confirm Labour's energy policy would help all 2.5 million houses in Scotland, including all households off-grid.”

