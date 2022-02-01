Falkirk pupils marching to musical success thanks to bagpipe award
Youngsters from a Falkirk primary school can now continue to improve their musical ability by leaps and bounds after being awarded sets of bagpipes.
The new bagpipes from the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT) have been loaned out to Comely Park Primary School P7’s Magnus Cooper, Robbie McCall, James Silcock, and Harry Strathearn.
Piping Instructor Euan McNab said: “The pipes have made a huge difference to pupils. They are opening doors to exciting opportunities like performing on stage with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.
“The pupils will also be able to compete in national events later this year and perform with the school’s pipe band.”
The SSPDT – a registered charity which promotes the playing of pipes and drums in Scottish state schools – also runs a Music Enterprise Award scheme that helps young pipers raise funds so they can afford their own set.
They do this by playing at weddings and other events, as well as busking and other enterprising activities, so they can soon coin in enough cash to purchase the instrument.
Alexandra Duncan, director of SSPDT says: “The idea is to give young players time to get to grips with the pipes and time to raise funds to buy their own set which cost upwards of £700.”
While Falkirk Council gives pupils the chance to learn in schools, some regions still offer no opportunities to learn pipes and drums in an education setting at all.
Alexandra added: “The pipes and drums are very popular with youngsters, and help raise attainment as well as build resilience, teamwork and confidence.”