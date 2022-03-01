MP officially opens new Falkirk job centre

East Falkirk MP Martyn Day did the honours to officially declare the town centre’s new temporary job centre open for business.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:16 pm

Mr Day attended the ceremony at the new facility, which is located in the former BHS store in Callendar Square, on Falkirk High Street.

Joining the MP at the official opening were Sarah McCully of Falkirk Council, Ann Taylor of Falkirk CAB and Anna Vogt of Forth Valley College.

Situated in the heart of the town centre – beside the Callendar Square Shopping Centre – the new facility will give job seekers more access to support and the latest opportunities and help Universal Credit customers prepare for employment, move into employment and increase their earning.

The new job centre has 54 work coaches, some who joined the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) as part a nationwide recruitment drive.

Each work coach will help local people looking for work in and around Falkirk with one-on-one tailored support.

