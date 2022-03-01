Tech challenge is now afoot for Falkirk area pupils

A place at the world-leading innovation summer school NuVuX is up for grabs for any pupils over the age of 13 who come up with the best designs for the nationwide competition, organised by Scottish firm Peak Scientific, a global specialist in gas generation systems for analytical laboratories.

The company is funding 30 free places to NuVuX’s summer school in Glasgow from July 16 to July 23.

Entrants who come up with the most innovative concepts for litter-picking shoes – decided by a panel of experts – will be invited to join the summer school, where the theme will be green wearable tech.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils will have to design footwear which can also pick up rubbish

NuVu co-founder and chief creative officer Saba Ghole, said: “At NuVu, pupils discover a new way of learning. We combine design technology and social issues to give students the opportunity to explore their creative side. We are excited that Peak Scientific has opened the door to what could be a life changing experience for 30 talented young people.

“The real motivation for NuVuX is to infuse education with creative learning and problem solving and thinking critically about the world around us. Our mission is to empower the next generation of young designers, entrepreneurs, makers and inventors who will impact their communities and world through their work and ideas.

“Traditional education doesn’t nurture pupils' creativity and capacity for innovation.”

As it continues its expansion, NuVuX is currently in talks to bring its progressive learning model which combines studio-based learning with traditional coursework to schools UK-wide.

NuVuX’s integrated studio programs, innovative curricula, teacher training, and on-the-ground pedagogical and technical support within your school are available to both independent schools and local authorities.

Peak scientific CEO Jonathan Golby said: “All young people deserve to experience this new way of learning. This is one small step towards trying to make every child in Scotland be better prepared to take on the jobs of the future.”

Pupils – aged 13 and over – can register their interest in the competition by visiting the website.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.