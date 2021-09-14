Donna Gibson is spearheading the campaign, which is called The Michael Sharpe Project, after her son, who suffered from mental health issues before taking his own life in March this year.

The project – which started out as a page on social media – aims to raise awareness of, and the contributors to suicide - all while raising money for people who are homeless in Scotland.

The Michael Sharpe Project team about to set off on their sponsored walk over the Forth Road Bridge last weekend.

Michael had became homeless in the months leading up to his death at the age of just 22.

Donna, alongside family and friends, completed a sponsored walk across the Forth Road Bridge last Saturday as part of the Worldwide Suicide Prevention weekend to help raise awareness and remove the stigma surrounding suicide.

Donna said: “We would like to express our gratitude with a huge enormous thank you to all who contributed to our Worldwide Suicide Prevention weekend to raise awareness of the possible contributors towards suicide.

Michael Sharpe who took his own life in April.

"All donations will be shared with Homeless Project Scotland for essential food packages.

“We would also like to thank Bobby and Davie for volunteering themselves along with two taxis for our return journey to the Forth Road Bridge, and also for the supply of water and juice – we were very well cared for."

As well as a sponsored walk across the bridge, the team also held a sponsored friendly community football match.

“We also want to thank Keystore’s Charlotte Dundas for supplying four cases of water and juice, and Scott the Bowhouse Baker for supplying pies, steak bakes and sausage rolls for half time.

“Falkirk Safebase also provided two voluntary first aiders for our match for which we are very grateful.

"And last but not least, we want to thank Stomp Out Stigma for participating in our friendly community game.

“We have raised £773.25 so far and are very overwhelmed – we couldn't have done it without the support of family, friends and our community.”

If you would like to donate to The Michael Sharpe Project, please visit: The Michael Sharpe Project.

