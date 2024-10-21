Mexican culture comes alive in Scotland for 'Day of the Deid' at Bo'ness Hippodrome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The famous Mexican Day of the Dead will be celebrated at the historic Hippodrome cinema this weekend along with a screening of Disney-Pixar classic Coco.

The Hippodrome gang have invited Falkirk Council refugee resettlement worker Mariana Bracho Escalante to create a Mexican Day of Dead-style altar at the Bo’ness cinema to complement the screenings of the 2017 full length animation epic on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27.

Originally from Cancun in Mexico, Mariana moved to Scotland in 2022 and has made Falkirk her home for the last two years, working with refugees and asylum seekers to help them settle in their new homes.

She has created her own special “Day of the Deid” display in honour of her birthplace and its age old traditions and as a tribute to her new home.

Disney Pixar classic Coco will be screened at the Hippodrome as part of the special 'Day of the Deid' celebrations (Picture: Submitted)

Mariana said: “I did my first altar when I was probably around four or five-years-old with my mum. The smell of hot chocolate and orange flowers would be all over the house and you could see every single colour there was, next to the photographs of our loved ones.

“Even our hamster ‘Marx’ had a place in the altar, as it is custom to make room for pets that have passed away too.”

Alison Strauss, arts development officer, said: “We were thrilled when Mariana got in touch to offer to create an authentic altar in the cinema. Everyone is welcome to bring a picture of their loved ones to add to the altar.

"We hope people will get even more from their viewing of Coco having had a closer encounter with this special cultural tradition.”

Visit the website for more information.