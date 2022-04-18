Memorial to Muiravonside farm's beloved horse Hamish a step closer

Hamish, who was a much loved face at Newparks Farm, sadly passed away last year.

Hamish, a Clydesdale horse who had been a resident at Newparks Farm for more than 16 years, sadly passed away in November following a few months of illness.

He was a favourite with visitors and the farm’s team of volunteers and staff.

Hamish had in many ways become the face of the farm over the years, having arrived there as a foal.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The target of £750 to commission a unique memorial to Hamish has been reached.

Since saying farewell to him, the team have been looking to erect some kind of memorial to Hamish.

Members of the public were invited to donate to the fundraising effort to pay for a tribute to the horse.

Last month the fundraising effort was stepped up before Falkirk Community Trust, which was running the site, was taken back under Falkirk Council control.

A target of £750 was set to have a unique memorial carved from a single piece of wood by local craftsman Jonny Chainsaw, who has a workshop within the country park.

Visitors to Muiravonside will already be familiar with some of Jonny’s work including the giant newt and owl bench on the park’s poetry trail, as well as the totem pole within the main car park.

In a post on the Falkirk Parks Facebook page, the team at Newparks farm said: “We want to say a big THANK YOU to all of the wonderful people who kindly donated for Hamish’s Memorial.