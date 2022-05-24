Magnificent display in Blackpool from seven young Falkirk footballers

The squad, part of the Falkirk FC community organisation which was established in 2002, travelled down to the English seaside town to compete in the Blackpool Cup over the bank holiday weekend.

Known as the Yellow team – the youngsters fought their way to three victories from three matches to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament on the Sunday, where they won their quarter final.

Sadly the team – who travelled down to Blackpool with just seven starting players and no substitutes – lost their semi-final, but came back north with their heads held high after some great performances.

The talented footballers and coaches of Falkirk Community Foundation 2012 seven-a-side squad

Alistair Stewart, team spokesperson, said: “Considering the small squad they did amazingly well to get that far – and one of their goals captured on camera by the organisers is in contention for a goal of the weekend competition.”

In order to help fund the team for new training kit and future competition entries, coaches and some of the parents are taking part along in the Falkirk Football Community Foundation entry for this year’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk on September 18.

A Falkirk Football Community Foundation spokesperson said: “The funds raised will allow us to maintain and grow our community teams and projects. Thanks to Sir Tom Hunter, all funds raised by walkers will be topped up by 50 per cent.”