First day of new facility for Falkirk's young job seekers

The new facility, located at Forth Valley College, in Grangemouth Road, Falkirk, is now open to young job seekers after Falkirk MP John McNally attended the official launch along with partners and employers, including Skills Development Scotland, Fairstart Scotland, Haven Products, Swanton Care and Link Living.

The new youth hub offers support to people aged 18 to 24 through a DWP youth work coach based full-time at the Falkirk campus.

DWP customer service leader at Falkirk job centre Pam Cameron is overseeing the youth hub.

The official opening of the DWP Falkirk Youth Hub at Forth Valley College

She said: “Youth Hubs provide tailored support to help young people to secure life-changing career opportunities and get on that first rung of the employment ladder. They bring young people together with organisations who can help build their futures.

"Young job seekers will be able to take advantage of a comprehensive service offering tailored one-one-one support and access to the latest local job vacancies. They will also be supported by specialist organisations with issues affecting them, such mental health or debt, which can make it harder for them to move towards work.”

Young people who use the service are able to take advantage of the range of advice and guidance available from Forth Valley College’s support and guidance advisors, student funding, Developing the Young workforce Forth Valley and Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

The DWP stated all of the partners have been collaborating very well to support young people to find a positive destination that is best for them.

And since the students have now returned to normal campus life following the pandemic upheaval, it is hoped the new surroundings and set-up will help to engage the targeted age-group.