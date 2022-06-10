Looking back: Denny High pupils in coronation year

Last weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations made David Jarvis recall his time at Denny High School, formerly known as Denny Public School.

This photograph was taken in 1953 around the time of HM The Queen’s coronation in Westminster Abbey.

David said: “I am first right in the front row and to be honest am struggling to name more than about a dozen other pupils.

Denny High School 1953

“I was born in Falkirk and lived in Denny and Larbert for over forty years although travelling widely.”