Ukraine fundraiser: Bonnybridge children grow sunflowers for charity

A family in Bonnybridge with Ukrainian ties had the idea to grow the flowers and donate all money made to The Voices of Children Foundation has been helping children affected by the war across the world since 2015.

Mum Emily Cowan didn’t realise what a mammoth task they had undertaken and since the beginning of March has been busy tending the seedlings getting them ready to sell.

Helping her were children Lucas, 12, and Amie, 9, and nephew Ollie Bilyk, 5, who all attend Bonnybridge Primary School.

Bonnybridge Primary pupils growing sunflowers for Ukraine. Front, left to right, Ollie Bilyk, 5, Amie Cowan, 9, Lucas Cowan, 12, and his P7 class

Last week the youngsters took almost 700 potted sunflower seedlings into the school where pupils were able to chose their own sunflower for a suggest donation of £1.

Emily said: “My grandfather Wolodymyr Bilyk was from Ukraine and during the Second World War he was taken from his home and forced into hard labour by the Nazis. After the war he was rehomed in England, eventually meeting my gran from Scotland.

"Every summer we would always grow sunflowers and they always remind me of him.

Some of the 700 sunflower seedlings grown by the Cowan family from Bonnybridge

"My sister and I have been involved in fundraising for Ukraine but thought this was a good way to the get the children involved."

Their appeal has been helped by local businesses with Bonnybridge landscaper Scenery who donated one ton of soil, while Cumbernauld nurseries, Craigend and Craigmarloch, donated plant pots.

Emily added: “I didn't think we would need all that soil and I’m amazed that we’ve already used about half of it.

“The school has raised £360 and we will add to this total thanks to our friends and neighbours who are buying the 200 or so plants we had left.”

Youngsters are now being encouraged to grow their sunflowers at home with a prize on offer later this summer for the tallest.

Emily said that the family were still in touch with relatives in Ukraine, adding: “They are in the west of the country and thankfully not involved directly in the conflict.”