Laurieston physio and wife scale Ben Nevis to support mental health charities
A husband and wife who run a Laurieston-based physio hauled themselves atop the highest point in the UK to raise awareness of mental health issues.
Lead physio Kenneth and Ruth Cross, of Ascent Physio and Massage, were joined by the latter’s brother, Simon Harris, as they marched to the summit of Ben Nevis on June 12.
The three have so far raised £250 after taking on all 4413ft of the Fort William mountain in aid of Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH), the Scottish Association for Mental Health and Liverpool-based charities the Whitechapel Centre and Young Person’s Advisory Service.
Practice manager Ruth, who was inspired to fundraise by Liverpudlian personal trainer Mark Doyle, said: “It was fun.
“It was my second time up there and I’m looking forward to the next time to get a nice view at the top!
“We made a group decision to do it for mental health charities because Covid’s impacted people tremendously and it’s important to let people know it’s okay not to be okay.
“Mental health is a serious issue for many and affects people in lots of different ways. The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting all our lives.
“Many of us are struggling with how it's affecting ourselves and our loved ones. Those of us already living with mental health problems are facing extra challenges too.
“Hopefully this will become an annual event where we conquer various mountains as we raise mental health awareness.
“Thanks very much to the people who have donated.”
Click here to donate.