Falkirk bar-restaurant plea to customers after 'devastating' weekend of no-shows

Behind The Wall (BTW) has told of the “devastating” impact no-shows have on venues as it tries to stay afloat amid the pandemic after suffering dozens of cancellations last weekend.

It’s the latest damaging episode at the Melville Street premises, as BTW last month took the decision to post images of people who had not paid their bill online in an effort to track them down.

In a Facebook post published on Monday, the business said: “We would like to thank everyone for your overwhelming support before and since reopening.

Behind The Wall in Falkirk has thanked customers for their support since reopening, while urging the public not to cancel reservations at the last minute. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Could we politely ask that if you have made a reservation to come visit us, and are unable to make it, please contact us at the earliest possible time in order to cancel.

“We unfortunately had many last minute table cancellations on Friday and Saturday – and 12 tables not show up at all on Friday night and another 19 on Saturday.

“We understand that things can change at the last minute and throw out your plans. Planning to be quiet and being busy unexpectedly can cause standards of service to dip.

“Planning to be busy and losing a large portion of your bookings is devastating to any small business.

“We also know that this is not just us that are being affected by this, it seems to be an issue in most if not all local hospitality venues.

“Support your local bar or restaurant by keeping your reservations.”

